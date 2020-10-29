The second half was fun, wasn’t it?
That was part of the message from Yankton head coach Brady Muth to his players following Thursday night’s 41-7 thrashing of Douglas in the Class 11AA playoff opener at Crane-Youngworth Field.
On the other hand, Muth told his team as they knelt on the turf, “Let’s go have some fun in the first half.”
Yes, a similar story played out for the Bucks (9-1), but for now, they’ll take it.
They’re on to the semifinals.
Yankton, which advances to next Friday night’s semifinals at home against Pierre, did not score a touchdown in the first quarter for the sixth straight game, but the Bucks once again controlled the second half — they did the same thing to Douglas two weeks ago.
“I just don’t think they know how good they are,” Muth said of his squad.
“I know they feel like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders, and that’s good; we want high expectations, but when they want to be, they’re a pretty good football team.”
Confidence, he added, plays a big factor in that realization.
“They just have to have a little bit more faith in themselves to start the game,” Muth said.
A week after struggling to find any semblance of offensive rhythm in a 41-0 loss at Brookings, the Bucks were able to consistently run the ball against Douglas.
Senior Corbin Sohler carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards with a touchdown, while senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald ran 14 times for 106 yards and two scores. Senior Thomas Wiener also added a rushing touchdown.
“I was really happy with the way we ran the football,” Muth said. “I thought our line played a lot better; I felt like they had something to prove.”
It just took a while for the Yankton offense to get going.
While the Bucks’ defense was effective in limiting the big play in the first half, the offense missed some opportunities to build a big lead.
A touchdown pass was called back on a penalty, there was an intercepted pass and later a fumble at the 1-yard line.
Still, Yankton led 7-0 at halftime thanks to a Fitzgerald 1-yard touchdown run at the 7:11 mark of the second quarter.
The action picked up in the third quarter, as Yankton scored on its first drive (a 5-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to sophomore Tyler Sohler) and then added a Fitzgerald 5-yard touchdown run to push the margin to 20-0.
Douglas’ David Severson returned the ensuing kickoff about 85 yards for a touchdown. Yankton, though, mounted a drive that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by Corbin Sohler with 25 seconds remaining.
After Yankton sophomore Cody Oswald intercepted a pass, the Bucks answered with a nine-play drive that was capped off by a Fitzgerald 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Cameron Zahrbock at the 9:27 mark.
Douglas fumbled on its next drive (gobbled up by Yankton junior Carson Haak) and the Bucks scored on a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Thomas Wiener with 8:44 remaining.
Once the dust had settled, the Yankton defense hadn’t surrendered a point.
There was one series in the fourth quarter where senior linebacker Brodey Peterson made three consecutive big plays — he tackled a ball carrier behind the line, knocked down a pass and then recorded another tackle for loss.
“Our linebackers took ownership of what happened last week, and it showed here tonight,” Muth said.
Muth said he was also happy with the way the Bucks translated what the coaches had been preaching all week into the game.
“This is the most satisfying thing from a coaching point of view: Everything you saw tonight, those were all coaching points we made during the week,” he said. “When you work on things and talk to them about it and it comes to fruition, it’s a lot of fun.”
Up next for the Bucks is a rematch against No. 3 Pierre, which beat Mitchell on Thursday night. Yankton defeated Pierre 52-29 back in week three.
DOUGLAS (1-8) 0 0 7 0 — 7
YANKTON (9-1) 0 7 20 14 — 41
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
YHS — Trevor Fitzgerald, 1-yard run (Trevor Paulsen kick); 7:11
Third Quarter
YHS — Tyler Sohler, 5-yard pass from Fitzgerald (Paulsen kick); 7:57
YHS — Fitzgerald, 5-yard run (kick missed); 3:56
DHS — David Severson, 85-yard kickoff return (Severson kick); 3:39
YHS — Corbin Sohler, 2-yard run (Paulsen kick); 0:25
Fourth Quarter
YHS — Cameron Zahrbock, 15-yard pass from Fitzgerald (Paulsen kick); 9:27
YHS — Thomas Wiener, 5-yard run (Paulsen kick); 8:44
