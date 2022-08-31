WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles finished fifth in dance and 14th in cheer at the season-opening Watertown Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Tuesday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Brandon Valley won the dance title, scoring 291.75 to beat out Harrisburg (284) and Sioux Falls Washington (282). O’Gorman (272.25) was fourth, followed by the Gazelles (259.5).
Yankton scored 253.5 in Jazz and 265.5 in Pom.
Harrisburg won the cheer title, scoring 272.5 to beat out Sioux Falls Jefferson (265.5). O’Gorman (251.5) was third, followed by Sioux Valley (242) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (235.5).
Yankton finished with a 166 on the night.
Next up for Yankton is its home invitational on Sept. 8. Start time is 5 p.m.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 291.75; 2, Harrisburg 284; 3, S.F. Washington 282; 4, O’Gorman 272.25; 5, Yankton 259.5; 6, S.F. Jefferson 239.5; 7, Pierre 238.5; 8, S.F. Roosevelt 233.75; 9, S.F. Lincoln 220.5; 10, Mitchell 216.25; 11, Watertown 216; 12, Aberdeen Central 214; 13, Huron 202.25; 14, Brookings 195.5
HIP HOP: 1, Harrisburg 281; 2, S.F. Washington 279.5; 3, O’Gorman 279; 4, Pierre 228.5; 5, Watertown 216.5; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 216; 7, S.F. Jefferson 215.5; 8, S.F. Lincoln 212.5; T9, Aberdeen Central 209.5; T9, Mitchell 209.5; 11, Huron 202; 12, Brookings 190
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 290.5; 2, Harrisburg 287; 3, S.F. Washington 284.5; 4, Yankton 253.5; 5, S.F. Lincoln 228.5; 6, Mitchell 223; 7, Aberdeen Central 212.5; 8, Huron 202.5
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 293; T2, O’Gorman 265.5; T2, Yankton 265.5; 4, S.F. Jefferson 263.5; 5, S.F. Roosevelt 251.5; 6, Pierre 248.5; 7, Watertown 215.5; 8, Brookings 201
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Harrisburg 272.5; 2, S.F. Jefferson 265.5; 3, O’Gorman 251.5; 4, Sioux Valley 242; 5, S.F. Roosevelt 235.5; 6, Watertown 226.5; 7, Brookings 221; 8, S.F. Lincoln 219.5; 9, Brandon Valley 199; 10, Mitchell 195.5; 11, Pierre 187; 12, S.F. Washington 183.5; 13, Huron 173.5; 14, Yankton 166; 15, Aberdeen Central 160.5; 16, Dell Rapids 144
