ST. LOUIS — South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr. was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week and freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski earned MVFC Newcomer of the Week honors, league officials announced Monday.
Strong, a junior from Little Rock, Arkansas, tallied 142 all-purpose yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard pass play with 19 seconds remaining in South Dakota State' 24-20 victory at Northern Iowa on Feb. 19.
A native of Naperville, Illinois, Gronowski accounted for all three South Dakota State touchdowns as the Jackrabbits prevailed in the matchup between top-five teams. He completed 19-of-29 passes for 194 yards and touchdown passes of 6 yards to Jaxon Janke in the second quarter and the 1-yard toss to Strong to cap the 10-play, 75-yard game-winning drive.
Also on Monday, Gronowski was selected as the Stats Perform FCS National Freshman Player of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.