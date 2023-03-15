How did a veteran-heavy Dakota Valley squad respond to returning most of an undefeated state championship team?
By putting themselves in a position to do it again.
Dakota Valley takes a 23-0 record and a 50-game win streak into the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
“I thought our schedule was tougher. We had way more road games. And we did lose a couple of key guys, two of our best defenders,” Panther head coach Jason Kleis said. “I told the boys not to be shocked if we have a loss or two. But everyone has improved a little from last year, and we found a rhythm with our bench by the middle of the season.”
Senior Isaac Bruns, announced as the Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year on Wednesday, leads the Panthers in both scoring (26.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.4 rpg), but is far from the only weapon in the Dakota Valley arsenal.
“That’s been the key to this run,” Kleis said. “Every team that we see will key on someone, try to double any of our top guys, and the others step up.”
Senior Randy Rosenquist has been a stat sheet filler, averaging 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 3.5 steals per contest. Junior 6-7 post Jaxson Wingert averages 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. Senior Jaxon Hennies (8.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg) is just off the double figure scoring pace. Senior Sam Faldmo (4.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 spg) has also had big games.
“We have five guys that could score 20 points if teams key too much on our other players,” Kleis said.
The Panthers open the state tournament against a 19-4 Hot Springs squad, led by junior guards Josh Kleinsasser (14.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg) and Matt Close (11.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.3 spg). Junior Camron Maciejewski (9.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg), senior Preston Iverson (7.7 ppg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 spg) and senior Will Gilbertson (6.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg) have also contributed to the Bison.
What makes the Bison a formidable foe is their deep-shooting prowess. Preston Iverson (1.7 3s/game), Kleinsasser (1.5 3s/game) and Maciejewski (1.1 3s/game) all shoot over 30% from deep, with others on the team capable of hitting three-pointers as well.
“They’re a good, really balanced athletic team,” Kleis said. “They’re scary because they all can shoot the three. They beat Rapid City Christian and Winner to get here.
“It’s going to be a grinder, a tough game.”
For a Panther team that has put up 77.2 points per game, the focus isn’t on outscoring their opponents but shutting them down.
“For us the focus has to be on defense,” Kleis said. “Last year we did the same thing: every time out, every quarter break, we concentrated on defense. It will be 98% of the conversations we have with our kids because it is so important in a three-day tournament.”
Dakota Valley and Hot Springs open up the tournament with today’s noon start. That game will be followed by fourth-seeded Sioux Valley (21-2) against Hamlin (19-3) at 1:45 p.m.
The evening session opens with second-seeded St. Thomas More (20-2) against Elk Point-Jefferson (17-5), followed by third-seeded Sioux Falls Christian (19-4) against Mount Vernon-Plankinton (18-5) at 7:45 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the championship set for 7:45 p.m.
