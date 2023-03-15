Panthers Set To Defend Class A Title
Buy Now

Isaac Bruns (3) and the Dakota Valley boys’ basketball team take a 50-game win streak into the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Sioux Falls. The Panthers are 23-0 on the season.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

How did a veteran-heavy Dakota Valley squad respond to returning most of an undefeated state championship team?

By putting themselves in a position to do it again.

