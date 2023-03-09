LINCOLN, Neb. — Late free throws lifted the No. 2 seed Shelton Bulldogs over the No. 7 seed Santee Warriors in the first round of the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Down 39-26 at halftime, Santee started the third quarter on a 13-1 run and outscored Shelton 22-5 in the quarter to take a 48-44 lead into the fourth. The Warriors led throughout the quarter until Shelton scored their final five points on free throws to win 72-68.
