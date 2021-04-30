VERMILLION — The four-game, weekend softball series between South Dakota and Western Illinois has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Leathernecks’ Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches and staff. The games will not be rescheduled.
South Dakota was set to honor seven seniors slated to compete at Nygaard Field for the final time. The only consolation afforded by the news is that the Coyotes have now secured a spot in the field of the Summit League Tournament to be played May 12-15 in Fargo, North Dakota. USD will wrap up Summit League play May 7-8 at Omaha.
