FREEMAN — The Freeman Black Sox rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to beat the Parkston Mudcats in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Blake Schroedermeier doubled and singled, driving in three, for Freeman. Jake Weier, Owen Feser and Micah Swensen each had a hit in the victory.
Jeff Harris and Matt Malloy each doubled for Parkston. Nate Doering had a hit and two RBI. Dylan Mogck, Logan Heidinger and Landon Sudbeck each had a hit in the effort.
Weier pitched six shutout innings of relief, striking out five, for the win. Ben Simonsen started for Freeman, striking out six in his three innings of work. Jake Weber took the loss, with Doering striking out three in two innings of relief.
Freeman, 6-8, travels to Dimock-Emery for a non-league game on Sunday. Parkston travels to Winner-Colome on Sunday.
