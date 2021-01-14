BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- Crofton-Bloomfield rolled to a pair of victories in a home wrestling triangular on Thursday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Crofton-Bloomfield downed Hartington Cedar Catholic 60-18. For C-B, Garret Buschkamp (170), Paxton Bartels (285), Robbie Fisher (106), Madisen Petersen (120), William Poppe (145) and Tyson Sauser (152) won by pin. Kale Korth (160) and Cole Steffensen (126) won by pin for Cedar Catholic.
Crofton-Bloomfield rolled past West Holt 64-6, with Sauser (152) and Calvin Dather (182), Hudson Barger (113) winning by pin. Poppe claimed a major decision for C-B. For West Holt, Asher McCart (126) scored a pin.
Cedar Catholic bounced West Holt 45-18 in the other matchup.Kyle Lemme (182) and Steffensen (126) won by pin for Cedar Catholic, with Conner Hochstein earning a decision in overtime. Braydon Olson (120) won by pin for West Holt.
WSWWW Quad
WESSINGTON SPRINGS -- Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes roared to a pair of victories in a quadrangular hosted by Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday in Wessington Springs.
KWLPG dominated Warner-Northwestern 78-3. For KWLPG, Holden Havlik (160), Spencer Hanson (182), Levi Nightingale (195), Kyler Konstanz (120), Chase Varilek (132) and Grayson Hanson (152) each won by pin. Lincoln Fortin’s one-point victory at 145 pounds provided Warner-Northwestern’s scoring.
KWLPG crushed host WSWWW 54-15. For the visitors, Spencer Hanson (182), Nightingale (195), Kasen Konstanz (106), Kyler Konstanz (120), Lucas Lenz (126), Carter Lenz (132) and Grayson Hanson (152) won by pin, with Jayden Kahler (170), Varilek (132), Grayson Hanson (152) and Havlik (160) each scoring decisions. Quinton Christensen (285) and Brayden Labore (145) won by pin for WSWWW, with Kaydin Carter (113) scoring a decision.
