With the Mount Marty Lancers football program going into its third year of competition, Lancers head coach John Michaletti talked about the “full benefit” the team is getting from the foundation the upperclassmen have built in the first two years of the upstart program after Lancers practice Tuesday.

“If you look at some of the guys that have been here this whole time, some of the adversity they’ve had and some of the tough times but learning times they’ve had, they are able to now apply that and teach some of the young guys now,” he said.

