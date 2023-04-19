With the Mount Marty Lancers football program going into its third year of competition, Lancers head coach John Michaletti talked about the “full benefit” the team is getting from the foundation the upperclassmen have built in the first two years of the upstart program after Lancers practice Tuesday.
“If you look at some of the guys that have been here this whole time, some of the adversity they’ve had and some of the tough times but learning times they’ve had, they are able to now apply that and teach some of the young guys now,” he said.
The Lancers had to learn the hard way in 2021, going 0-10 in their inaugural season. In 2022 despite the 3-8 finish, the Lancers were able to learn while winning a few games and being competitive in others.
“It gives them a bit of positive reinforcement to let them know that they are doing the right thing,” Michaletti said. “You see a light at the end of the tunnel that we can keep heading in the right direction.
“There are a lot of good teams in the GPAC. It’s a good conference, so getting close to (other teams) gives some good confidence to our guys.”
The Lancers were staying competitive in their games late in the season even though they lost 38-34 to Dakota Wesleyan and closed out the season with a 23-20 loss to Jamestown at Crane-Youngworth Field Nov. 19.
Michaletti pointed to the team’s starts to games as a reason for success in MMU’s second season.
“We did such a good job last year of starting fast,” Michaletti said. “Now we got to make sure that we finish hard.”
Another aspect of developing that finishing ability is consistency, which Michaletti pointed to as the area where the Lancers needed to improve at the end of last season. Also, he pointed to the Lancers moving on even if mistakes are made in game situations or they are dealt with a bit of adversity.
“Whether it’s the learning point of that exact play happening where we can now adapt to that, we’ve had that situation come up already,” Michaletti said. “Let’s not make sure two bad things happen.”
He added the team is learning consistent habits, whether it’s in the weight room, being a good teammate or classroom attendance.
“We’re seeing a lot of improvement,” Michaletti said. “We’ve got a few different variations in schematics that are going on. The maturity is continuing to get there (with) leadership and the guys are continuing to grow together.”
One of those leaders is 6-8, 421 pound offensive lineman Patrick Perkins, or as the team calls him, “Big P.”
“Obviously there are a lot of eyes on him because of his size, but (he is) going to extra workouts to make sure that guys are giving their all or giving a quick phrase on focus,” Michaletti said. “He constantly leads by example.”
During Tuesday’s team session of practice, Michaletti and the coaches put on their headsets to simulate in-game, crunch time situations.
“We’re training the players for situations but we’re also going to get a little practice,” Michaletti said. “For us coaches, (we can work on) when to use a timeout or when to speed up, slow down, when to stay in bounds and when we are able to take risks.”
MMU looks to finish its spring practices strong. The Lancers will scrimmage Saturday and then have their spring game Apr. 29. Game time for the spring game is set for 1 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.