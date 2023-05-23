The Yankton Gazelles softball team wanted to bring energy to its SoDak 16 match against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders.
“That’s been what’s keeping our bats going the last few games,” said Gazelles second baseman Brooklyn Townsend.
The No. 8 seed Gazelles played an abundance of energy as they qualified for the Class AA State Tournament with a 13-4 victory over the No. 9 seed Raiders Tuesday at Sertoma Park.
“By golly, it was a fun night,” said Gazelles head coach Jill Muth. “The girls were fantastic. They played great defense. (Pitcher) Grace (Behrns) was ahead on darn near every batter. We did a great job.”
Behrns pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters in the process. She admitted to being in the zone throughout the contest.
“Pretty much everything in all honesty (was working),” she said. “We threw every pitch I had.”
Behrns felt her best pitch throughout the game was her changeup, which gave her confidence to keep going back to it throughout the game.
“It takes a big weight off your chest knowing everything’s working,” she said. “When you have everything, you can compete with anybody.”
Offensively, Yankton showed patience at the plate in the bottom of the second inning as the first run in Gazelles postseason history was scored by Payton Moser on an Emma Eichacker walk with the bases loaded.
“We were patient and got a couple runs up,” Muth said. “We did exactly what we wanted to: get ahead, keep pushing and keep our foot on the gas pedal.”
The Gazelles added two runs as Kyra Tjeerdsma scored on a wild pitch and Eichacker scored on a Camryn Koletzky RBI groundout to take a 3-0 lead.
Stevens responded with two runs in the top of the third, but Yankton got one run back on a Behrns RBI single to take a 4-2 lead.
“I always like to hit because I feel like I’m more a part of the game,” Behrns said. “I love it when runners are on. I feel like I’m doing something more for my team. It’s a big deal for me to be able to get up and get a hit.”
The Gazelles added two runs in the bottom of the fourth before Stevens got a two-RBI double from Bailey Kokesh to get within two runs, 6-4, in the top of the fifth.
Yankton’s offense erupted in the bottom of the fifth, as the Gazelles had five RBI hits in a seven-run inning that was punctuated by Emma Herrboldt’s two-run home run to give Yankton a 13-4 lead.
“We were being patient and just kept winning each inning,” Muth said. “That’s the focus one pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time, one inning at a time. We can’t look at the big picture. They did a fantastic job.”
Muth was proud of the collective energy the team displayed throughout the game.
“They played hard,” she said. “They wanted this one and came out and played well. Our job is to be each other’s cheerleaders and they did a great job of that.”
Koletzky and Moser each had three hits for Yankton.
Next for the Gazelles will be a rematch against the No. 1 seed Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots to open the inaugural SDHSAA Class AA baseball tournament in Aberdeen June 3.
“I told (the team), ‘You know what? We’re going to go make some noise,’” Muth said. “We’ll see what happens.”
The Gazelles defeated a Stevens team they had previously lost to 15-7. Behrns said being able to flip the script against the Raiders gives them confidence going into the state tournament.
“We had a few tough games at the end of the season against the first, third and fourth ranked team (Sioux Falls Lincoln, Brookings and Sioux Falls Jefferson),” Behrns said. “This (win) gives us a lot of confidence knowing they beat us and now we (beat) them.”
First pitch between the Gazelles and Patriots is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Koehler Hall of Fame Field.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.