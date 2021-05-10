SIOUX FALLS — The late Mason Vig of Yankton, current Yankton resident Trey Krier and several others with regional ties, are among the inductees for the 2021 Class of the South Dakota High School Baseball Association Hall of Fame, announced on Sunday.
Vig, Krier, Tom Keiser of Beresford, Jeremy Sudbeck of Parkston and Doug Vanecek of Bon Homme are among the players to be inducted, along with former Parkston coach Bob Malloy and the 2007 Parkston squad.
Also selected for induction were Sioux Falls Washington’s Chris Kessinger and Aaron Labrie, Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Erik DeJong, Watertown’s Eric Danforth, Tri-Valley’s Ryan Millsap, Brookings’ Todd Standish and Mitchell’s Brett Young. Former Roosevelt coach Joel Sage and the 2006 Mitchell squad will also be honored.
Vig was a key member of the Bucks’ 2003 squad. Though injuries kept him out of the 2004 season, he homered in his first plate appearance upon his return to the lineup.
Vig went on to play at Augustana. In his junior year of college he was diagnosed with cancer. He fought cancer and made a full recovery and returned to the baseball field as a senior. Mason won the 2009 Mark Mehlhaf Amateur Baseball Award, for his comeback against cancer.
Unfortunately, he died a few years later in February of 2012 before graduating as a physical therapy student at A.T. Still University in Mesa Arizona. He will be remembered as one of the greats to ever play for Yankton.
Keiser was the 2004 Class B Player of the Year, helping the Watchdogs to a Class B state title. Keiser, who played for Beresford from 2002-04, went on to play at Northern State, where he batted .303 and graduated as the program’s career triples leader.
Sudbeck played for Parkston from 2005-08, earning all-state honors in 2007 and 2008 as the squad won back-to-back state titles.
Sudbeck went on to play at Iowa Western Community College, where he helped them to a Junior College World Series appearance in 2010. He went on to play at Minnesota State-Mankato, earning all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors in helping the Mavericks to a NSIC title.
Vanecek played for Bon Homme from 2008-11, helping the Cavaliers to a state title in 2011. He went on to pitch at Morningside, earning Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Pitcher of the Week honors several times.
Krier played for O’Gorman from 2004-06, helping the Knights to a state title. He went on to play at Mount Marty, where he was the 2010 GPAC Pitcher of the Year in leading the Lancers to the program’s first-ever league title.
Krier coached high school and American Legion baseball in Yankton upon graduation, leading Yankton to three straight Class A Legion runner-up finishes. He continues to teach and coach girls’ basketball at Yankton High School.
Malloy coached Parkston from 2002-08, leading the program to state titles in 2007 and 2008. He was named the Class B Coach of the Year in both seasons.
Malloy’s 2007 Parkston team boasted a number of talented individuals, including 2021 Hall of Famer Sudbeck, as well as Tory Alley, Dylan Mogck, Beau Behrend, Matt Malloy, Brady Nolz, Jeff Harris, Kyle Boehmer, Spencer Freudenthal, David Maxwell, Matt Neugebauer and Trevor Freudenthal.
The 2006 Mitchell team included three players who went on to success at Mount Marty: Jason Schmidt (2020 SDHSBA Hall of Famer), Josh Wenande and Nick Wenande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.