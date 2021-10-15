BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks football team entered Friday night on a two-game winning streak, but were unable to make it three with a 35-20 loss to Brookings at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
The Bucks (4-4) were tied with Brookings 0-0 after one quarter as the Bobcats (6-2) missed a field goal on their first possession and couldn’t threaten for the rest of the quarter. The Bucks offense couldn’t get the ball moving in the first quarter.
Brookings broke free with a Justin Cofell touchdown pass to put the Bobcats up 7-0. Yankton responded by marching right down the field and scoring on a one-yard plunge by James Stewart.
Brookings added a score before the half to be up 14-7 thanks to a Hunter Gray 21-yard rush, and the Bobcats had outgained Yankton by nearly 100 yards in the half.
Brookings added a third touchdown to put themselves up 20-7 after a missed extra point with Cofell finding Gray. Yankton again responded by working their way down the field and finishing the drive off with a Stewart one-yard plunge. Yankton trailed 20-14.
After three quarters, Yankton trailed 20-14, but early in the fourth quarter, Cody Oswald recorded an interception to give the Bucks the ball down six. Yankton was unable to get the drive going, and tried to convert a first down via a fake punt, but were unable to convert. Brookings marched down the field to extend the lead to 28-14.
Yankton moved the ball near midfield on the following possession, but Rugby Ryken tried throwing a quick slant pass and the route was jumped by the Bobcats defense and intercepted the pass. Brookings scored again to stretch the lead out to 35-14 and seal a win for Brookings.
Ryken and Oswald connected for a deep 35-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left, and the Bucks recovered the on-side kick to give the offense another chance to score. Ryken’s one pass attempt was incomplete and Brookings came away with a 35-20 victory.
The Bucks now conclude the regular season at Watertown Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Watertown Stadium. The Arrows (3-5) sit in fourth in Class 11AA, right ahead the Bucks, who are in fifth. The two are battling for the final home playoff seed.
