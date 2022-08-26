VERMILLION — The defending Summit League volleyball champs had a rare opportunity to face a top-five team in Vermillion Friday evening in front of a record-setting, high-energy crowd.
The No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (2-0) swooped in and defeated the University of South Dakota (USD) Coyotes (0-1) in three sets at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC) Friday evening during the first day of the 2022 Coyote Invitational.
The Coyotes came into the 2022 season as defending Summit League champs after a 20-10 2021 campaign that ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Minnesota.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, entered the 2022 season coming off a 28-0 campaign in 2021 that saw them make it to the program’s first ever Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. The Coyote Invitational was also a homecoming of sorts for two Cardinals players — middle blocker Phekran Kong and middle blocker Sydni Schetnan — who are both Sioux Falls natives.
Louisville also made themselves familiar with the SCSC ahead of their matchup with the Coyotes, defeating Northern Kentucky in three sets in the opening match of the Invitational Friday morning.
The announced attendance for Friday night’s game was 2,774, a record for volleyball at USD.
In the first set, the Coyotes got off a quick point on a kill by middle blocker Madison Harms before Louisville took control of the early part of the set. However, USD would not go away, tying the set at 8 and even taking a 10-8 lead at one point before the Cardinals regained the initiative. The Cardinals took the first set 25-14.
In the second set, the Coyotes were able to tie the score at three apiece, however, the Cardinals held the advantage for the rest of the set, taking it by a score of 25-14.
The third set saw the Coyotes get into a competitive rhythm with the Cardinals, drawing within a point of the Cardinals multiple times. However, a late Coyote rally wasn’t enough, and the Cardinals would take the set by a score of 25-20.
Following Friday’s matchup, Harms said it was quite the experience just seeing the audience they’d be playing in front of.
“It was super fun just coming out from behind the curtains and seeing how many people were there and how many people we had there to support us,” she said.
Outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke said seeing the student section gave her chills.
“We talk about our Coyote fans, the following that we have, being at home and how fun it is to play here,” she said.
USD head coach Leanne Williamson also found herself blown away by the support of the Coyote faithful.
“I was amazed at the atmosphere and the environment,” she said. “Seeing and hearing the students get into it and the excitement that was brought out with good plays by us was incredible. We had a couple of times I caught myself smiling just because of how amazing that was.”
She even gave the crowd one of the biggest compliments a coach could give.
“You put almost 3,000 in here and it’s absolutely incredible,” she said. “There were times our players couldn’t hear me because it was so loud.”
Williamson said she was happy with the effort she saw out of the Coyotes.
“I don’t think our team ever backed off,” she said. “We actually talked about going into this match that competing was one of the main focuses that we needed to have, and I thought our team did that really well.”
Looking ahead, Juhnke said starting off with a top-five team is a big confidence booster for a largely new group.
“This is a new group compared to last year and the last couple of years,” she said. “Playing together and getting experience has helped a lot.”
Harms said there could be big things on the horizon this season.
“We know our potential is really high,” she said.
In other 2022 Coyote Invitational action Friday, the Missouri Tigers defeated Northern Kentucky in five sets and Louisville beat Northern Kentucky 3-0.
Next up for the Coyotes are Northern Kentucky at 6 p.m. today (Saturday) and Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday
The Cardinals will face Missouri at the SCSC today (Saturday) at 3:30 p.m.
