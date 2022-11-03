EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect Cedar Catholic's semifinal opponent.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a two-set deficit to claim a 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 victory over second-seeded Cambridge in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska State Class D1 Volleyball, Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cedar Catholic (25-10) will return to PBA today (Friday) for a semifinal against third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) at 11 a.m. Cambridge finishes with a 29-3 record.
Laney Kathol finished with 27 kills, three blocks and 13 digs for Cedar Catholic. Meredith McGregor had 45 assists, six ace serves and 11 digs. Kathlyne Jones posted 30 digs. Lexi Eickhoff had seven kills and two blocks. Lauren Bernecker had six kills and three blocks in the victory.
Jalen Kent finished with eight kills and 28 digs, and Jacey Kent had seven kills and 21 digs for Cambridge. Breelle Miller posted 25 assists. Erin Johnson had three blocks and Bailee Ahlemeyer added 29 digs in the effort.
