EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect Cedar Catholic's semifinal opponent.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a two-set deficit to claim a 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 victory over second-seeded Cambridge in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska State Class D1 Volleyball, Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.