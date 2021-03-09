Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High around 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.