CENTERVILLE — Second-seeded Dakota Valley jumped out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 65-47 victory over Sisseton in the Class A boys’ basketball SoDak 16, Tuesday in Centerville.
Paul Bruns finished with 29 points and nine rebounds for Dakota Valley (21-2). Isaac Bruns posted 15 points. Randy Rosenquist finished with 12 points. Chayce Montagne added seven assists in the victory.
For Sisseton, which finished at 13-10, Dylan Goodhart scored 15 points. Xavier Donnell added 12 points.
DAKOTA VALLEY (21-2) 22 13 24 6 — 65
SISSETON (13-10) 10 7 19 11 — 47
Aberdeen Christian 55, Platte-Geddes 43
HURON — Tenth-seeded Aberdeen Christian will make the short trip across town to the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament after a 55-43 victory over Platte-Geddes in the Class B SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
Malek Wieker scored 21 points, hitting 4-of-5 from three-point range, for Aberdeen Christian (18-4). Jackson Isakson scored 19 points, going 4-for-6 from three-point range. Brent Ekanger added 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Caden Foxley led Platte-Geddes (16-6) with 12 points. Will Miller finished with 10 points and three steals off the bench. Kelby VanDerWerff added nine rebounds in the effort.
ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN (18-4) 5 15 16 19 — 55
PLATTE-GEDDES (16-6) 14 9 9 11 — 43
