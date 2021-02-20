VERMILLION – The Coyotes had a strong welcome home after 48 days without a game played in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, defeated Oral Roberts in a wire-to-wire 77-54 win Saturday afternoon.
“Click our heels, there’s no place like home,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “It felt good to be back home. It was a long tough stretch, being on the road for that many week at a time. Certainly feels good to be back here, but what’s been interesting for us is figuring out what’s the game day routine for us.”
The Coyotes (13-5) dominated from the opening tip, scoring the first nine points of the game and building a 15 point lead by the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was no different from the first, with USD adding 11 points to their lead. USD’s 43-17 halftime lead was buoyed by Hannah Sjerven’s 15 points and Chloe Lamb’s 11. The Coyotes held Oral Roberts to 7-of-32 in the first half, while shooting 13-of-25 themselves.
“I thought the first half we had really good focus, intensity and urgency,” Lamb said. “We know what they were trying to do and I thought we put a stop to it early, and after half we sort of let them have their way with us a little bit.”
Oral Roberts (6-12) opened up the second half quick, with Ariel Walker making a pair of three-pointers, but the Coyotes quickly recovered, and kept the Golden Eagles well out of reach. The Golden Eagles never led or tied after the opening basket by Sjerven.
The Coyotes were also able to play more off the bench in the second half. Morgan Hansen tallied 11 points and Hempe 10 off the bench.
Sjerven led all scorers with 21 points in 24 minutes of action. Lamb added 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Lamb was also a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Maddie Krull tallied 10 points for her third straight game of 10 or more points.
“It was really fun to see how the game is starting to slow down for her (Krull),” Pllitzuweit said. “It’s hard for her to slowdown because she plays so hard, she plays so fast. I thought she played really well in this game and I thought she made a lot of good things happen for us.”
Tierney Coleman led Oral Roberts with 15 points and five rebounds. Walker added 14 points and Keni Jo Lippe 10.
The Coyotes and Golden Eagles are back in action Sunday, with a noon tip-off for USD’s annual pink game.
ORAL ROBERTS (6-12)
Tierney Coleman 6-16 0-0 15, Gem Summers 0-3 0-0 0, Ariel Walker 5-11 4-7 14, Regan Schumacher 0-3 2-2 2,Sinetra Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Faith Paramore 3-11 3-4 9, Addisyn Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Keni Jo Lippe 3-13 4-4 10. TOTALS: 19-65 9-10 54.
SOUTH DAKOTA (13-5)
Claudia Kunzer 1-1 0-0 2, Liv Korngable 2-3 2-2 7, Macy Guebert 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 4-8 1-1 11, Regan Sankey 0-1 0-0 0, Chloe Lamb 5-9 0-0 14, Jeniah Ugofsky 1-1 0-1 2, Hannah Sjerven 5-11 11-14 21, Alexi Hempe 4-8 0-0 10, Maddie Krull 4-11 2-2 10. TOTALS: 26-55 16-20 77.
ORU 8 9 21 16 -54
USD 23 20 20 14 -77
Three-Pointers: USD 9-20 (Lamb 4-4, Hempe 2-4, Hansen 2-5, Korngable 1-2, Sjerven 0-1, Sankey 0-1, Guebert 0-1, Krull 0-2), ORU 7-23 (Walker 4-7, Coleman 3-4, Moore 0-1, Summer 0-2, Paramore 0-3, Lippe 0-6). Rebounds: USD 44 (Ugofsky 9), ORU 31 (Moore 5, Schumacher 5, Coleman 5, Lippe 5). Personal Fouls: ORU 17, USD 14. Assists: USD 19 (Korngable 5, Lamb 5), ORU 8 (Schumacher 2, Coleman 2, Lippe 2). Turnovers: USD 18, ORU 13. Steals: ORU 10 (Schumacher 2, Lippe 2, Summers 2), USD 9 (Lamb 3). Blocked Shots: USD 5 (Sjerven 2), ORU 0. Attendance:830.
