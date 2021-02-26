COLUMBUS, Neb. — Crofton’s three seniors remember it well.
They were freshman when the Lady Warriors didn’t qualify for the Nebraska state girls’ basketball tournament.
As sophomores, they lost in the state championship game. And as juniors, they finished third at state.
Now, in their final seasons, they’ve been motivated to leave on top.
The trio of Lacey Sprakel, Kaley Einrem and Allie Dahl each played key roles in Crofton’s 62-16 thrashing of Freeman in Friday night’s District C2-1 final in Columbus, Nebraska.
The result: The Lady Warriors (23-3) are headed back to state.
“After their freshman year, they set a goal of getting back to state, and they did that,” head coach Aaron Losing said of his seniors. “Then we lost in the championship (game), and they wanted to get back.
“We got third last year, so they really had the attitude of coming back even stronger.”
Crofton, which will be the top seed in Class C2, got rolling early against Freeman — in a rematch of last season’s district final — and was never threatened.
The Lady Warriors put together a 24-0 run between the first and second quarter, and turned their patented defensive pressure into an offensive onslaught. Crofton’s lead was 50-11 at halftime and there was then a running clock in the second half.
“I feel like tonight you saw how much talent we have,” Losing said.
“We saw flashes of us doing that in spurt all season, and as a coach, you always want more, but we were really sharp tonight.”
Sprakel finished with 20 points, while Einrem had 11 points and four points, and Dahl made two free throws.
Crofton’s juniors were particularly efficient: Ella Wragge had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Alexis Folkers had five rebounds, six assists and three steals, and Jayden Jordan tallied four points, six assists and three steals.
In last week’s sub-district final against North Central, the Lady Warriors put together a similar performance, just not for the extend that they did Friday, according to Losing.
“We were really locked in defensively for three quarters in that game, but our offense was a little bit of a struggle,” Losing said.
“We didn’t have that problem tonight.”
Nor did the Lady Warriors have any issues returning to the state tournament.
“That North Central game and then this one are games that should give us a lot of confidence,” Losing said. “We have to compete, but if we do what we did tonight, we could have a nice run.”
Crofton will open the state tournament on Wednesday at 11 a.m. If the Lady Warriors win their opener, they would play Thursday. Consolation games will then be played Friday and the championship games on Saturday.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.