As area schools get back in session, they are beginning to reschedule games that were postponed recently.
— The Winner at Bon Homme basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Dec. 20, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The West Central at Vermillion basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Dec. 13, will now be played Dec. 30 in Vermillion. Play will begin at 2 p.m. with ‘C’ contests, followed by junior varsity. The varsity boys’ game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity girls at 6 p.m.
— The basketball games between Scotland and Bon Homme have been rescheduled. The girls’ game, originally scheduled for Dec. 15, will be played Dec. 30 in Tyndall, with JV at 4 p.m. and varsity to follow. The boys’ game, originally scheduled for Dec. 16, will be played on Jan. 9 in Scotland, with JV at 6:30 p.m. and varsity to follow.
— The Presentation at Mount Marty women’s basketball game, scheduled for Dec. 30, will begin at 3 p.m. The start time had originally been set at 5 p.m.
— Also announced Monday, the Mitchell Christian at Centerville girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Dec. 22, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Centerville at Avon basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Dec. 15, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21. Play will begin at 1 p.m. with JV action, followed by varsity girls at 2:15 p.m. and varsity boys at 3:45 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
