ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty Track and Field team competed in the Red Raider Open hosted by Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa Wednesday afternoon.
The two day meet saw the multis get started and a handful of distance races and field events were held.
Mount Marty had two athletes inside the top 10 in the women’s hammer throw Wednesday. Sophomore Gabrielle Goodrich made the finals and placed eighth at 132-10.5 and senior Dylana Ward threw 115-0.5 to place 10th.
Junior Gracie Rippen cleared 10-2 to place fourth in the pole vault. The Lancer’s 3,200 relay team of Jordyn Fischer, Emily Johnson, Kiah Trainor and Bree Eisenhauer placed fourth in a time of 11:13.81. On the men’s side, Cristobal Gonzalez placed fourth in the 5,000-meters in 17:08.95.
Day two of the event is today (Thursday)
Tuesday
High School
Mitchell Tri.
MITCHELL — The Yankton boys and girls track and field teams competed in a four team meet hosted at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell Tuesday afternoon.
The Yankton girls won three events and the boys two on the afternoon. On the track, Annika Gordon won the 400-meters and placed fifth in the 200-meters for the Gazelles. Shae Rumsey won the 800-meters. Sydnee Serck placed second in the 400-meters and Alivia Dimmer third in the 100 hurdles.
In the field, Tierney Faulk won the long jump and teammate Cora Schurman placed fourth. Faulk was runner-up to Watertown’s Myah Morris in the triple jump.
For the Bucks, Carson Haak won the discus and placed third in the shot put. The other event win for the Bucks was in the 800-meter relay ran by Cody Oswald, Gavin Swanson, Brayden Boese and Jaden Supurgeci.
Oswald also finished third in the 110 hurdles, eighth in the 300 hurdles and ran on the second place 400 relay team. Austin Gobel placed second in the 100-meters,Supurgeci placed fourth and Swanson sixth. Gobel and Swanson were back in the top 10 in the 200, where Gobel placed second and Swanson fifth. Gobel also took third in the long jump.
Dylan Payer and Zach Fedde placed third and fifth in the 1,600-meters respectively. In the field, Bodie Rutledge joined Haak in the top five of the shot put and discus, placing fourth in both events.
The Bucks and Gazelles are back in action Tuesday in Brandon.
Jack Rasmussen Relays
SALEM — The Freeman girls and McCook Central-Montrose boys won their respective titles at the weather-shortened Jack Rasmussen Relays in Salem Tuesday.
The Freeman girls tallied 105 points to take the team title over Garretson (98 points) and McCook Central-Montrose (87). On the boys side, McCook Central-Montrose tallied 158 points for the win over Bridgewater-Emery (87.5) and Freeman (70).
Freeman won a pair of relays and one individual event leading to the team title. The 400 relay and 3,200 relay teams won their respective events Tuesday. Emily Mendel added a win in the triple jump.
Freeman also had a pair of second place finishers, Peyton McCune in the 800-meters and Claire Loofbourrow in the 1,600-meters.
On the boys side, Dawson Munkvold swept the hurdles events for Freeman. The 800-meter relay squad also claimed an event title. They also had two second place finishers with Justin Wollman in the 100-meters and Tate Sorensen in the 400-meters.
The 200-meters, 3,200-meters and the 1,600-meter relay were not ran due to weather.
Wagner Relays
WAGNER — Ethan-Parkston’s boys and Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s girls won team title in a weather shortened Wagner Relays in Wagner Tuesday.
Kolter Kramer won the 400-meters and Evan Bartelt the 1,600-meters for Ethan-Parkston. James Deckert won the long jump and triple jump as well. The 3,200-meter relay team took first place also.
Bon Homme’s 400 relay, ran by Logan Winckler, Easton Mudder, Riley Rothschadl and Isaac Crownover took an event win. The 800 relay team featuring the same four runners also won.
Avon’s Kley Huemiller won the discus and Platte-Geddes’ Parker Bailey won the pole vault.
For the Avon girls, Lila Vanderlei won the shot put and Courtney Sees the long jump. Wagner’s Alcista Dion won the pole vault and Bon Homme’s 400 relay squad (Erin Heusinkveld, Jurni Vavruska, Olivia Bures and Taycee Ranek) took home first.
