RANDOLPH, Neb. — Brody Krusemark ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns to lead Pender to a 58-8 win over Randolph Thursday in Randolph, Nebraska.
Braxton Volk rushed for 77 yards and two touchdown for Pender (2-0). Volk also threw a touchdown pass to Chase Hofmeister. Quinton Heineman added 66 yards rushing and a touchdown. Heineman added two punt return touchdowns as well.
Isaiah Salmon rushed for 55 yards and a score and passed for 21 yards for Randolph (0-2).
Pender faces Winside Thursday at Winside at 7 p.m. Randolph hosts Emerson-Hubbard Friday.
PENDER (2-0) 46 12 0 0 —58
RANDOLPH (0-2) 0 0 8 0 —8
