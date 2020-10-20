Registrations for a friendly mini-league for curling are now open. The league will be limited to four teams, and will begin play on Sunday, Nov. 1, and will run for three weeks.
A second friendly mini-league will be announced at a later date.
There will also be random pop-up/hat games scheduled throughout the winter, with the first set for Friday, Oct. 30, from 7:30-9 p.m. Spots will be limited to eight individuals.
For more information or to register, email yanktoncc@gmail.com. More information is also available online at yanktonice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.