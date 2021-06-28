Cindy and Steve Weiland claimed a one-stroke victory for the senior title of the South Dakota Golf Association’s Husband-Wife Championships, which concluded on Sunday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
The Weilands had Sunday’s low round of the championship flight, a 76, to finish with a two-day score of 154. Marna and Tim Raburn of Rapid City finished one stroke back.
Several area couples earned top honors in the lower flights.
Carla and Dave Rothluebber of Fordyce, Nebraska, won the senior second flight at 160, two strokes better than Lynn and Scott Hiltunen (162). Ken and Marsha Bertsch (166) were third.
In the senior third flight, Yankton’s Kevin and Tena Becker won with a score of 162, three strokes better than Steve and Yavonne Slowey of Yankton. Don and Marla Neukirch (166) of Yankton were third.
In the senior fourth flight, Alicia and Dave Cornemann of Yankton finished at 166 to win the flight. Jonelle and Michael Hook of Vermillion were fourth.
In the senior fifth flight, Joe and Patti Vig of Yankton (183) finished second, with Michelle and Todd Van Maanen (186) fourth.
The overall husband-wife title went to Justin and Morgan Johnson of Watertown, who posted a two-day score of 141.
In the second flight, Eric and Kendra Baily of Crofton, Nebraska, placed second at 154. James and Tracey Grotenhuis of Yankton won the third flight at 167.
