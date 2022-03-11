BROOKINGS — St. Thomas More will play for the Class A title for the first time in four years after upending top-ranked Wagner 48-35 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at Frost Arena in Brookings.
Reese Ross finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and four steals to lead St. Thomas More (21-3). Mairin Duffy scored 11 points. Gabby Robbins finished with four assists.
For Wagner, Emma Yost finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ashlyn Koupal added 13 points.
St. Thomas More built a 30-16 halftime lead and kept the Red Raiders at bay, denying Wagner a finals berth in the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2009.
St. Thomas More will play Hamlin for the championship at 8 p.m. Wagner will play West Central for third at 6 p.m.
ST. THOMAS MORE (21-3)
Mairin Duffy 3-10 2-2 11, Makenna Jacobson 1-3 0-2 2, Jada Mollman 2-4 1-3 5, Gabby Robbins 1-1 1-3 4, Reese Ross 8-20 6-10 23, Emma Blomme 0-0 0-0 0, Scarlete Grimshaw 1-4 0-2 3, Sloane Keszler 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-42 10-22 48.
WAGNER (22-2)
Jessica Kocer 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Koupal 1-8 0-0 2, Shalayne Nagel 2-8 2-2 6, Emma Yost 4-7 6-8 14, Eve Zephier 0-2 0-1 0, Ashlyn Koupal 4-10 2-3 13, Lydia Yost 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 11-38 10-14 35.
ST. THOMAS MORE 15 15 9 9 — 48
WAGNER 7 9 8 11 — 35
Three-Pointers: STM 6-17 (Duffy 3-8, Robbins 1-1, Ross 1-4, Grimshaw 1-3, Jacobson 0-1), W 3-22 (A. Koupal 3-9, M. Koupal 0-5, Nagel 0-2, E. Yost 0-1, Zephier 0-2, L. Yost 0-3). Rebounds: W 31 (E. Yost 11), STM 31 (Ross 17). Assists: W 6 (Zephier 3), STM 5 (Robbins 4). Turnovers: W 15, STM 9. Blocked Shots: W 1 (M. Koupal), STM 1 (Ross). Steals: W 7 (three with 2), STM 7 (Ross 4). Personal Fouls: W 19, STM 14. Fouled Out: M. Koupal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.