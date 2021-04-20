Yankton won five boys’ events and one girls’ event in a six-team home track and field meet on Tuesday in Yankton. The meet was held at the Yankton Middle School track, with throwing events held at Williams Field.
Yankton’s Zach Fedde was a double-winner, sweeping the 1600 (4:42.7) and 3200 (10:40.3). Also in the distance races, Dylan Payer was third in the 1600 (4:48.4), and Tre Kleinschmit (11:21.5) and Timothy Merchen (11:21.7) finished fifth and sixth in the 3200.
Cody Oswald won the 110-meter hurdles (15.7) and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.4). Ben Rumsey was sixth in the 110 hurdles (17.6).
The Bucks’ other two wins came in the relays, winning the 800 (1:33.2) and 1600 (3:42.8) relays. Rugby Ryken, Gavin Fortner and Austin Gobel ran on both winning relays, with Braylen Bietz opening the 800 relay and Michael Mors running on the 1600 relay. Bietz, Ryken, Fortner and Mors finished third in the 400 relay (46.3).
Gobel also was second in the 100 (11.0) and tied for sixth in the long jump (18-10).
Gavin Haselhorst was second in both long jump (20-5) and triple jump (39-2 1/2). Jaden Supurgeci (19-4) was fourth in the long jump, with Tyler Sohler (18-10 1/2) fifth. Cooper Grotenhuis (38-2) was fifth in the triple jump, with Tevin Neugebauer (37-2 1/2) sixth.
Carson Haak led Yankton in the throws, placing second in shot put (46-1) and fourth in discus (128-10). Caysen Stohr (41-9 1/2) was fifth in shot put, while Mason Ruzicka (121-0) was fifth in discus.
Trevor Paulsen was second in the high jump, clearing 5-7. Tristan Redman (9-3) placed fourth in the pole vault, with Lance Dannenbring, Carson Heinemeyer and Donald Rounds tying for fifth (8-3).
The victory for the Yankton girls came in the 400, as Shae Rumsey (59.5), Annika Gordon (1:00.3) and Sydnee Serck (1:01.8) finished 1-2-4. Gordon was also third in the 200 (27.9). Serck was fourth in the 800 (2:31.1).
Ella Mulder earned a runner-up finish in the discus with a toss of 97-7. Abbigail Schmidt was fifth in the long jump (14-10).
Tierney Faulk took home a pair of top-six finishes, placing fifth in the triple jump (32-2 1/2) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.9). Hope Lesher was fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.0). Keira Christ was fifth in the 300 hurdles (52.4).
Thea Chance (13:25.6), Sophia Petheram (13:32.3) and Claire Tereshinski (13:53.1) finished 3-4-5 in the 3200.
The Gazelles earned top-three finishes in three relays. Thea Luken, Josie Jensen, Cora Schurman and Madisyn Bietz teamed up for a runner-up finish in the 1600 relay (4:29.1). Sherman, Brynn Kenney, Thea Luken and Jensen were third in the 800 relay (1:54.0). Brie Luken, Kate Beeman, Kenney and Elizabeth Novak were third in the medley relay (5:03.5).
Two girls’ athletes earned multiple individual wins. Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley won both the 100 (12.0) and the long jump (17-0 1/2). Washington’s Nyanas Kur won the 300 hurdles (47.6) and triple jump (33-3 1/2), and anchored the Warriors to victory in the 800 relay (1:47.7).
Yankton is back home on April 27 for a home dual against O’Gorman. Start time is 4 p.m. at the Yankton Middle School Track.
