In Class 11AA of South Dakota high school football, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors have set the standard for championship teams, winning the past five titles.
Yankton Bucks head coach Brady Muth believes that the team needs to be themselves and not let the hype of the team’s game at Pierre Friday get the best of them.
“Sometimes people, when they play Pierre, go into the situation and think they’ve got to do more,” he said. “You don’t have to do more. You just have to do your job the right way and do it the best of your ability every single time.”
He sees a great opportunity for his team to show they have what it takes to be considered on Pierre’s level when the two teams meet at Hollister Football Field in Pierre Friday night at 7 p.m.
“There’s only a few moments in your life where you really get to see if you’ve got what it takes,” Muth said. “As you get older, those opportunities to put it all on the line fade as you get older. It’s just how life works. I don’t know what’s going to happen Friday, but I know it’s going to be memorable for them. They’re going to learn some good lessons on Friday, win or lose. We’re all in on the win, but my big thing is (that) this is a great opportunity for you to see where you’re at. If we do things the right way, we have a good opportunity (to win).”
While Pierre has many playmakers, led by quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, a Washington commit, Muth wants his players to focus on winning their one-eleventh battle.
“That’s the thing that you’ve got to focus on with Pierre, because if you try to get too caught up in their scheme, and how to beat their scheme, rather than beating your man, you’re going to run into problems,” he said. “Their scheme creates a lot of confusion. What we’re trying to do is edit that out and just go right after the target of winning your one-on-one battle.”
Pierre head coach Steve Steele sees numerous similarities between the two teams thus far this season. Because of this, he expects Friday’s game to be very competitive.
“This is going to be one of those ‘something’s gotta give’ games because we both have similar strengths and weaknesses,” Steele said.
While both teams have proven their offensive prowess in the first three weeks of the season (Yankton has averaged 41.3 points per game while Pierre has averaged 50.7), the last two games between the teams have been lower-scoring affairs. Pierre has won the past two matchups, a 21-12 victory in the 2020 Class 11AA State Semifinals, and a 24-10 win in a regular season contest at Crane-Youngworth Field last season. Steele credits one main factor as to why the teams’ games end up being lower scoring.
“Our defense feels very comfortable going against a passing team in most situations because they see one all week in practice,” he said. “Yankton is the same way. That gives us a little bit of an upper hand on each other in the sense that we do see more throwing in practice than other teams typically do.”
Because both teams are passing teams, Steele believes that both Yankton and Pierre’s running attacks have taken a back seat. He likes Yankton running back Gavin Swanson’s ability to run the ball as well as the way Bucks quarterback Rugby Ryken can run the football. He believes that whoever wins the battle in the trenches and in the running game will end up victorious Friday night.
“It’ll be interesting to see how both teams respond when if there’s a drive where they have to run the football,” Steele said.
On the flip side, Muth believes that his defense needs to cover up the soft spots in their defense.
“The one thing Coach Steele and his staff do a really good job with offensively is they make sure the ball is in the right spot,” he said. “After the snap, the ball is going to be where the defense is softest.”
Both coaches are looking forward to seeing how their teams respond to playing a more difficult opponent Friday night.
Yankton (3-0) at Pierre (3-0)
7 p.m., Hollister Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 33-17. Pierre has won 6 of 7 meetings.
LAST MEETING: Pierre got off to a fast start on the way to a 24-10 victory.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton battled the rain to claim a 41-7 victory over Watertown. Pierre rolled past Mitchell 50-6.
NEXT UP: Yankton returns home for Pioneer Day, taking on Tea Area. Pierre travels to Watertown.
