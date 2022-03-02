GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils earned a trip to the Nebraska State Class D2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament with a 57-41 victory over Paxton in the Sub-District D2-4 final, Tuesday in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The Blue Devils (23-2) earned their second straight state tournament appearance with the victory.
Zach Foxhoven scored a game-high 21 points and had four steals to lead Wynot. Dylan Heine finished with 12 points, going 4-for-5 from three-point range, and four steals. Charlie Schroeder added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Isaiah Fox led Paxton with 13 points and six rebounds. Josh Eakins added nine points.
WYNOT (23-2) 22 13 14 8 — 57
PAXTON (13-10) 15 9 8 9 — 41
