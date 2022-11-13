BROOKINGS — Top-ranked South Dakota State displayed a swarming defense throughout the day and the offense found its stride in the second quarter for a Jackrabbit squad that completed a perfect season in Missouri Valley Football Conference play with a 31-7 victory over Illinois State Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With their school-record 10th consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 10-1 overall and 8-0 in league play. Illinois State dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the MVFC. The Jackrabbits won the MVFC title outright for the first time after sharing regular season crowns in 2016 and during the 2020-21 spring season

