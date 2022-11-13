BROOKINGS — Top-ranked South Dakota State displayed a swarming defense throughout the day and the offense found its stride in the second quarter for a Jackrabbit squad that completed a perfect season in Missouri Valley Football Conference play with a 31-7 victory over Illinois State Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
With their school-record 10th consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 10-1 overall and 8-0 in league play. Illinois State dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the MVFC. The Jackrabbits won the MVFC title outright for the first time after sharing regular season crowns in 2016 and during the 2020-21 spring season
In not allowing an offensive touchdown, the Jackrabbit defense held Illinois State to 100 yards of total offense and forced the Redbirds to punt nine times.
SDSU racked up 431 yards of total offense, with Mark Gronowski completing 20-of-28 passes for 283 yards. Jadon Janke tallied a career-high 129 yards on five receptions, while twin brother, Jadon, added four receptions for 67 yards. Tucker Kraft hauled in a game-high six passes for 44 yards.
Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbit rushing attack with 50 yards on 16 carries.
Illinois State quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse finished the afternoon 9-of-20 passing for 55 yards and also was the leading ball-carrier with nine carries for 18 yards.
Jason Freeman paced the SDSU defense with seven tackles, including a sack, while linebacker Saiveon Williamson added four tackles and a pass breakup in his first career start.
Jeff Bowens and Zeke Vandenburgh each made 10 tackles for Illinois State, with Vandenburgh notching three sacks and four tackles for loss.
The Jackrabbits will find out their Football Championship Subdivision playoff pairing when selections are announced Nov. 20.
SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier will speak at the Yankton Quarterback Club on Wednesday. The event begins at noon at JoDean’s in Yankton.
