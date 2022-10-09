The World Field Archery Championships concluded at the NFAA Easton Archery Center here in Yankton with the individual finals Sunday.
Paige Pearce, who is now a part-time resident of Yankton, earned 52 of 54 possible points through the first three rounds of her gold medal match in the compound women’s final Sunday, while her opponent, Toja Ellison, posted a perfect score of 54 through three rounds.
“At the end of the third target, my third arrow missed,” Pearce said. “In my mind, I was like, ‘That was it. I just screwed it up.’”
Pearce had to reset, as there were 18 points still up for grabs for both Ellison and her. She knew the task at hand, as she had to outscore Ellison by two points to force a shootout.
“I reset and told myself ‘Okay, you're going to have to hit all three (perfect) on the last (target) to even have a chance.’”
The last target was a menacing high-angle shot that was on a crane. Pearce held up her end of the bargain, as she hit perfect on all three of her shots. Ellison shot her way to 16 of possible 18 points. Ellison shot well, but Pearce shot perfect to tie the score at 70 going into the shootout.
In the shootout, each archer is afforded one shot to win. Both Pearce and Ellison hit shots in the middle circle, but Pearce’s was millimeters closer than Ellison’s, ending what was arguably the most entertaining match of the event.
“We both put on a show from the first arrow to the last arrow,” Pearce said.
“We've both (been in pressure situations) enough times. We were in the gold medal match at the last World Championships, so we battle it out almost every weekend of the year. This just happened to be a little bigger title, but it was awesome.”
Pearce said that while the two are highly competitive against one another, there is a mutual respect. She adds that the two joke about battling it out every weekend but accept that as the reality of the situation.
“I gave her a hug and I'm like, ‘Man, I'm sorry. You shot so good,’” Pearce said. “I genuinely feel bad because I feel like she also earned the gold medal.”
Pearce also won the mixed compound finals on Saturday. Her partner in that event, Dave Cousins, was in a gold medal match of his own in the compound men’s final Sunday against Austria’s Nico Wiener.
The showdown between last year’s champion, Wiener, and Cousins, a 17-time gold medalist was less dramatic than Pearce and Ellison’s. Cousins carried a steady lead throughout the match on his way to a 65-62 victory. A visibly emotional Cousins was proud of his and the US team’s accomplishments throughout the weekend.
“That's the release from this journey for everybody on the team,” Cousins said. “This journey started for us in the spring, and here we are. “It's going to be November soon, and we're eight-nine months into this. The ladder has so many rungs to climb to get to the apex. Every one of them has a new set of challenges. You know that every rung you successfully climb prepares you for the next one even though it will be difficult. It's a huge emotional release.
“I'm going to begin my 28th year as a full-time professional archer at 45 years old. It's unheard of. I believe today puts a stamp on the fact I am the oldest individual to win a world championship. It's pretty emotional.”
Cousins said while the course was challenging, the challenge that finals present is who has the best mental fortitude. With his experience, Cousins believes his experience and mind is his biggest asset when he shoots.
“The biggest challenge in a final is never the targets or the terrain,” he said. “It's your ability to remain mentally disciplined. One of my arrows on the second target, I let down on that shot twice and had to start over. It still wasn't that great but it's just the mental discipline of it and utilizing it during that instance (and going over) what I did well there and what I will do better to finish this last target.”
While Cousins could not change how he did on that shot, his mental fortitude played to his advantage the rest of the match.
“You really learn what you need to worry about and what you don't need to worry about,” he said. “You learn to let go of things that hold you back and things that can be a force of negative energy. You always move forward. You might not move forward as fast as you want to, but you always move forward.”
After the eight-to-nine-month grind, Cousins is ready to relax after his win.
“I’m going fishing, man,” Cousins said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.