The Yankton Girls’ Softball Association will play host to the Northern Nationals Softball Tournament, July 30-Aug. 2, in Yankton. The event will include 12-under and 14-under teams in the ‘B’ division.
To make sure the tournament runs smoothly, the YGSA is looking for a number of volunteers for various duties. Contact Sam at 605-661-7378 or email ygsa@ymail.com to sign up.
If you would like a financial contribution to help support this event, send it to Yankton Girls’ Softball Association, P.O. Box 103, Yankton, S.D. 57078.
