A pair of hits by Hunter Teichroew and Lucas Kampshoff helped the Yankton Lakers defeat Ponca (Nebraska) 7-1 in a youth baseball game Friday afternoon at Riverside Field.
Teichroew tripled, singled and drove in two runs, while Kampshoff doubled and singled for the Lakers. Austin Gobel singled and scored twice, while Tyson Prouty singled.
Sean Turner pitched five innings with seven strikeouts and one hit allowed.
For Ponca, Zain Stark and Austin Dendinger both singled, and Stark struck out seven batters and allowed two earned runs in three innings.
The Lakers will host Watertown in a doubleheader today (Saturday) beginning at 1 p.m.
Legion
Gregory 4, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — Gregory benefited from five Parkston errors to come away with a 4-2 legion baseball victory from Thursday night in Parkston.
Jaden Frank doubled, singled and scored twice in the win, while Coy Determan scored twice. Hunter Van Nuewenhis pitched 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to nab the victory.
Kade Bialas doubled and singled for Parkston, while Nate Boettcher, Caden Lenz, Sutton Hohn and Logan Heidinger all singled. Landon Sudbeck took the loss.
Amateurs
Crofton 6, Freeman 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Tyler Zimmerman’s three hits and James Kaiser’s seven strong innings on the mound helped the Crofton Bluejays beat Freeman 6-4 in South Central League action Thursday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Carter Roach doubled and singled in the win, while Kaiser and Nick Hegge both singled twice. Jared Wiebelhaus and Colton Schieffer each doubled.
Kaiser struck out four batters for Crofton (8-6).
For Freeman (6-10), Bailey Sage doubled and singled twice, Alan Scherschligt doubled and singled, and five other players recorded a single. Trey Christensen pitched into the seventh inning.
FREEMAN (6-10) 002 001 010 — 4
CROFTON (8-6) 000 040 20X — 6
Vermillion 18, Baltic 2
VERMILLION — Two separate seven-run innings helped the Vermillion Grey Sox cruise past the Baltic River Dawgs 18-2 in a five-inning amateur baseball game Thursday night at Prentis Park.
Nate Robertson and Braden Smutz both homered and scored three runs for Vermillion, while Cole Anderson and Colin Bertram both scored twice and drove in two runs.
Billy Mount went the distance on the mound, with 12 strikeouts and four hits allowed.
Baltic got singles from Jon Wilhemsen, Elliot Haux and Riley Thorpe. Wilhemsen took the loss.
Platte 5, Mount Vernon 2
MOUNT VERNON — Michael Buitenbos struck out 14 in a complete game seven-hitter as the Platte Killer Tomatoes beat Mount Vernon 5-2 in Sunshine League amateur action Thursday in Mount Vernon.
Grant Lang homered and drove in four runs for Platte, while Hayden Kuiper had three hits, and Buitenbos, Richard Sternberg, Hunter Hewitt and Payton Foxley all had two hits.
Eric Giblin homered for Mount Vernon, while Bradley Dean doubled and singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.