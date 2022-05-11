NORFOLK, Neb. — Rosters have been announced for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games, June 3 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Nebraska. The girls’ game will begin at 6 p.m., with the boys’ game at 8 p.m.
The girls’ “light” team includes Crofton’s Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge, Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer and Creighton’s Maycee Zimmerer. The team also includes Lutheran High Northeast’s Mia Furst, a Mount Marty volleyball recruit.
The girls’ “dark” team includes Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast, Kinsey Hall of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Karley Heimes of Wynot.
The boys’ “light” team includes Charles Schroeder of Wynot.
The boys’ “dark” team includes Tate Thoene of Hartington Cedar Catholic.
