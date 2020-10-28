Though the Mount Marty University volleyball team continues to look for its first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory — a string that reached 55 matches with a pair of losses to Hastings on Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena — the team is getting closer to breaking that string.
Hastings bounced back from a slow start to claim the afternoon match 14-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10. The Broncos carried the momentum into the evening match, winning 25-12, 25-17, 25-19.
The matches provided a bright spot and a bit of history, as senior Elizabeth Watchorn reached the 1,000-kill mark for her career in the second match. She reached 1,000 digs earlier this season, and became the first Lancer to ever reach 1,000 in both categories.
Watchorn was the fifth Lancer ever to record 1,000 kills, and the eighth to record 1,000 digs.
In the 43 league losses prior to the 2020 season, MMU claimed a total of seven sets. The Lancers have claimed five this season, including extending Briar Cliff to a fifth set two weeks ago. Tuesday’s match against Midland and the afternoon match against Hastings marked just the second time in the losing streak that MMU took a set in consecutive league matches.
“We’ve been playing much better,” said MMU head coach Frank Hebenstreit. “It started before the Dakota Wesleyan match. We played poorly against DWU, then we played Dordt really well.”
The Lancers racked up seven blocks — the most in a conference match this season — in MMU’s afternoon matchup against Hastings, despite a decided disadvantage. The Lancers boast just one player taller than six feet tall, while Hastings’ starting six average that height.
“We’ve been blocking much better,” Hebenstreit said. “We’ve been timing things well. It’s helped our back row defense by getting a touch on the ball.”
In the afternoon match, Gabby Ruth posted a match-best 17 kills and two ace serves, and Watchorn finished with 10 kills and a match-high 15 digs to lead MMU. Amber Miller finished 34 assists. Mikaela Ahrendt posted eight kills. Alex Ruth and Alexis Kirkman each had four assisted blocks.
Watchorn posted 12 kills and six digs, and Gabby Ruth had seven kills and six digs for Mount Marty in the nightcap. Miller finished with 27 assists Ahrendt posted five kills and three assisted blocks. Alex Ruth had four assisted blocks.
Gabby Ruth and Watchorn have been the Lancers’ go-to offensive weapons this season, each averaging over three kills per set. The two combined for 81 of the team’s 127 attack attempts in Wednesday’s opener.
One area where that duo has helped spark the Lancers is being aggressive out of system, when the initial pass is not where it needs to be.
“Both Gabby and Elizabeth have done a great job of that, even though every team knows that’s where we’re going,” Hebenstreit said. “Elizabeth is small, but she’s got a quick swing.”
Ahrendt has also provided a spark of late. Her eight kills in Wednesday’s opener were one off her season high.
“Mikaela has done a tremendous job of hitting the slide,” Hebenstreit said. “It’s helped us to have that third offensive weapon. She’s been blocking well as well.”
For Hastings in the opener, Emily Krolikowski posted 15 kills, Lucy Skoch had 13 kills and Marlee Taylor posted 12 kills as the Broncos (7-6, 6-5 GPAC) hit .349 on the match. Makenna Asher had 22 assists, with Claira Thede recording 18 assists.
Defensively, Kamri Adler had 13 digs, with Ireland Currey recording 10 digs. Amani Monroe had five assisted blocks. Taylor had four blocks, including two solo stops. Skoch and Sydney Mullin each had four assisted blocks, as the Broncos finished with 12 blocks.
In the evening match, Skoch posted 13 kills and Krolikowski had 11 kills to lead Hastings. Asher posted 22 assists. Monroe had seven assisted blocks and Bruha had six assisted blocks as the Broncos recorded 10 blocks on the night.
Mount Marty, 5-17 overall and 0-12 in the GPAC, now hits the road for its final two road matches of the season, Saturday at Jamestown and Nov. 3 at College of Saint Mary. The Lancers finish at home against Doane (Nov. 7) and Midland (Nov. 10), both of which were 3-1 losses for the Lancers.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.