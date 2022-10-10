WICHITA, Kan. – The South Dakota men’s golf team wrapped up the first day of action at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. The Coyotes shot a 292 in round one followed by a 293 in round two which puts them in eighth place heading into the final round. Junior Nick LaMotte is competing as an individual but is the highlight of day one and is in contention entering the final round of play. 

LaMotte started the day with a two-over par 73 before shooting a career-low four-under par 67 in the second 18 of the day. He had back-to-back birdies on holes 14 and 15 in round one and sank five more in the second round. LaMotte recorded a four-under back nine in the final round thanks to four birdies on the back. His career-best round bolted him to a tie for third place entering the final day of play. 

