WICHITA, Kan. – The South Dakota men’s golf team wrapped up the first day of action at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. The Coyotes shot a 292 in round one followed by a 293 in round two which puts them in eighth place heading into the final round. Junior Nick LaMotte is competing as an individual but is the highlight of day one and is in contention entering the final round of play.
LaMotte started the day with a two-over par 73 before shooting a career-low four-under par 67 in the second 18 of the day. He had back-to-back birdies on holes 14 and 15 in round one and sank five more in the second round. LaMotte recorded a four-under back nine in the final round thanks to four birdies on the back. His career-best round bolted him to a tie for third place entering the final day of play.
Max Schmidtke, Hunter Rebrovich, and Bryce Hammer all ended the day in a tie for 22nd place. Schmditke carded rounds of 73 and 72 in day one. He had two birdies in each round today. Rebrovich recorded the same rounds as Schmidtke with a 73 in round one and a 72 in round two. He had four birdies on the front before sinking three more in round two. Hammer posted the best score for USD in round one with a one-over par 72. He followed that up with a two-over par 73 in round two. Hammer had five birdies on the day with four of those coming in round one.
Ryan Neff and Logan Hamak closed out day one in a tie for 46th place. Neff recorded a 75 in round one and a 76 in round two. He had three birdies in the opening 18 before adding one more to his total in the second round. Hamak scored rounds of 74 and 77 in day one. He sank five total birdies on the day with four of those coming in the first round.
Danny Renner competed as an individual and finished in a tie for 52nd place after the first day of action. Renner started the day with an 81 but finished the day with an even-par 71. He sank six birdies in day one with all six of them coming on the back nine of the two rounds.
The Coyotes will close out the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational this (Tuesday) morning. Round three will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. from Crestview Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.