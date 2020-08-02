The Norfolk, Nebraska, Golden Girls-Severance squad scored five runs in the first inning and didn’t look back on the way to an 11-5 victory over the Plover, Wisconsin, Nationals in the 14-Under ‘B’ Division of the Northern Nationals girls’ softball tournament, Sunday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Miley Wichman went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Norfolk’s 17-hit barrage. Jessica Schmidt posted a triple and a double. Payton Schnoor doubled and singled. Ava Borgman had two hits and a team-best three RBI. Henley Morris, Addisyn Taake and Reilly Vrbsky each had two hits. Brylee Severance and Emerson Waldow each had a hit in the victory.
C.C. Casey went 3-for-5 to lead Plover. Sydney Gavin and Brandi Lentz each had two hits. Macie Studzinski doubled. Ava Stahl, Hannah Trzinski, Mya Cullen and Delilah Abundiz each had a hit in the effort.
Three different pitchers threw two or more innings for Norfolk, with Jessica Schmidt striking out two in two innings of work. Trzinski and Abundiz each pitched for Plover.
