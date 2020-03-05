MADISON — Howard survived a second half surge by Viborg-Hurley to outlast the Cougars 38-34 in overtime in the Class B girls’ basketball SoDak 16 on Thursday at Madison High School.
Hilary Albrecht posted 18 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots for Howard, which advanced to state with an 18-3 record. Kenedy Koepsell added seven points in the victory.
For Viborg-Hurley, Sydney Voss scored 13 points and Coral Mason had 10 points to lead the way. NeVaeh Ronke added eight rebounds for the Cougars, who finished at 17-6.
VIBORG-HURLEY (17-6) 4 3 17 9 1 — 34
HOWARD (18-3) 9 9 10 5 5 — 38
Region 4A
Lennox 53, Vermillion 22
LENNOX — Madysen Vlastuin posted 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Lennox past Vermillion 53-22 in the Region 4A semifinals on Thursday in Lennox.
Rianna Fillipi scored 13 points and Mara Hinker added 12 points for Lennox, which advances to Monday’s SoDak 16 with a 20-1 record.
For Vermillion, which finished at 13-9, Kensie Mulheron scored seven points and Shandie Ludwig added six points.
Region 5A
MCM 77, Madison 68
SALEM — Jacy Pulse scored a game-high 28 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career in the process, to lead McCook Central-Montrose past Madison 77-68 in the Region 5A semifinals on Thursday in Salem.
Madisen Koepsell finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Abigail Van Ruler had 18 points and 11 rebounds for MCM, which advanced to Monday’s SoDak 16 with a 17-4 record.
For Madison, which finished at 10-12, Zoey Gerry scored 24 points and Kendra Leighton had 17 points to lead the way. Briana Steuerwald added 14 points.
MADISON (10-12) 12 18 18 20 — 68
MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE (17-4) 13 17 22 25 — 77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.