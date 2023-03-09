HURON — The No. 3 seed Viborg-Hurley Cougars got 25 points from Denae Mach as they rolled past the Howard Tigers 64-46 in the first round of the South Dakota Class B Girls’ State Tournament Thursday at Huron Arena.
Viborg-Hurley (21-3) advances to the semifinals today (Friday) at 7:45 against the No. 2 seed Ethan Rustlers at Huron Arena.
