MITCHELL — Sioux Falls West head coach and University of Sioux Falls assistant coach Charlie Dubanoski has been named the head coach of the Dakota Wesleyan baseball program, the DWU athletic department announced on Friday.
Dubanoski brings over nine years of coaching experience from various levels to the Tiger baseball squad. Most recently, he served as the head assistant coach for the University of Sioux Falls baseball team the last three years. He assisted in all aspects of the NCAA Division II baseball team, reigning from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Along with coaching at USF, Dubanoski has served as head coach for the Sioux Falls Post 15 Legion West baseball team since 2018. He manages all aspects of the team and leads their off-season baseball academy for skill development and team building.
Prior to joining USF, he served as the associate director of Player Development with the Sioux Empire Baseball Association. At SEBA, he directed programming, tournaments and coordinated all aspects of player and coach development. The Sioux Empire Baseball Association provides programming for roughly 4,200 players and 299 teams while its camp program serves over 600 area athletes.
Dubanoski played college baseball at Augustana College from 2008 to 2012, where he earned numerous all-conference and all-regional honors while receiving his bachelor’s degree. Dubanoski had a career batting average of .358 and drove in 157 runs, knocked 37 doubles and smashed 28 home runs. His playing career included a professional stint in the Pecos Independent League with the Roswell Invaders during the summer of 2013. Following his playing career, he obtained his Master of Science degree in Education Leadership with an emphasis in sports management from Winona State University in 2014.
