A benefit for Yankton High School senior Garrett Nelson and his family will be held prior to Yankton’s home football game on Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Garrett, the son of Tim and Amy Nelson, was recently diagnosed with Large B Cell Lymphoma. While this cancer is curable, Garrett and his family have been traveling back and forth to the Mayo Clinic as well as Sioux Falls for extensive treatments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.