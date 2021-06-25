EUGENE, Ore. — University of South Dakota fifth-year senior high jumper Zach Anderson advanced to the final in the men’s high jump at the United States Olympic Qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon Friday.
Anderson missed his first jump of the day at 7-0.25, but then cleared his next two jumps, one at the same height and the next at 7-2.25 to advance to the finals. Anderson currently sits in a tie for seventh after the preliminary competition. Six jumpers are without a miss to this point in the competition. Anderson is tied with USC’s Earnest Sears.
In other competition, 2019 USD graduate Ben Hammer placed 11th in the finals of the men’s discus throw at 187-3. Hammer faulted on his first and third throws and the top eight received three more throws. Hammer was just under four feet from the eighth-place mark.
Saturday, 2019 USD graduate Lara Boman and Hartington, Nebraska native and Wayne State graduate Michaela Dendinger will compete in the finals of the women’s hammer throw. The finals are set to start at 8:05 p.m. (Central).
Anderson will compete in the men’s high jump finals Sunday afternoon as a part of the final day of competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The men’s high jump is scheduled for a 5:15 p.m. (Central) start.
USD’s Francis Makes Semis Of Jamaican Championships
KINGSTON, Jamaica—South Dakota freshman Demar Francis advanced to the semifinals of the 400 meters at the Jamaican National Championships held at National Stadium.
Francis finished second in his heat with a time of 47.12 seconds to earn an automatic qualifying spot. He had the 10th-fastest qualifying time among the 16 men who will race in today’s (Saturday) semifinals at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The finals are set for 9:20 a.m. (CT) Sunday.
A native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, Francis clocked a personal best of 46.45 seconds en route to winning a Summit League crown this past May. He qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in both the 400 meters and the 4x100-meter relay to cap off his inaugural Coyote campaign.
Four USD Athletes To Compete In Respective National Championships
VERMILLION — Four international USD track and field athletes will compete to represent their home country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Two pole vaulters, one runner and one hurdler will look to make the Olympics. Helen Falda (Italy) and Eerik Haamer (Estonia) will compete for a chance in the Olympics in pole vault. Hugo Morvan (France) and Demar Francis (Jamaica) will compete in the 400-meters and the 110-meter hurdles in their respective country’s national championships over the weekend.
Falda is the fourth ranked women’s pole vaulter in Italy with a personal best 14-6 coming this spring. Olympic Standard in the event in 15-5. Haamer is the top men’s pole vaulter in Estonia, with a personal best mark of 18-4.75. Haamer was a first-team All-American indoor and a Summit League champion outdoor this season as a freshman. Olympic standard is 19-0.25.
Morvan is ranked 20 in the 110-meter hurdles in France at a personal best clocking of 13.92. The Olympic standard in the event is 13.32. Francis is ranked 17 in Jamaica for the 400-meters at 46.45. Olympic Standard in 44.9 seconds in the event.
