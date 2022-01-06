VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
RESULTS: Walnut def. Astec Aces 3-0 21-19, 21-17, 21-16; Here for the Beer def. The Sandlizards 3-0 21-8, 21-5, 21-14; Meridian Counseling & Family Services def. The Lemonade Stand 3-0 21-11, 21-8, 21-19; Charlie’s Angels def. Bumpin Uglies 3-0 21-11, 22-20, 21-6; Don’t Bump to Strangers def. Notorious D.I.G. 3-0 21-19, 21-18, 21-17
STANDINGS: Here for the Beer 6-0, The Volley Brawlers 5-1, Meridian Counseling & Family Services 5-2, Notorious D.I.G. 4-2, Charlie’s Angels 3-3, Bumpin Uglies 3-3, Walnut 3-4, Astec Aces 2-4, The Lemonade Stand 1-5, The Sandlizards 1-5, Don’t Bump to Strangers 1-5
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 987
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2930 (National honor score)
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 279, Josh Voeltz 276, Pat King 275, Matt Hoefs 267, Mike Kruse 259
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Pat King 791, Jay Weaver 781, Cody Henrichsen 730, Mike Kruse 714, Matt Hoefs 695
STANDINGS: Mojo’s 24, Kruse’s Pro Shop 23, Tatanka Golf 19, Plath Chiropractic 18, Stockwell Engineers 17, Manitou 10, Capital Street Pub 9, Coca-Cola 8, JR Sports Cards 4, Pin Bruisers 3
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 434
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Plath Chiropractic 1194
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 246, Robin Holec 236, Frank Osborn Jr. 225, Bruce Myers 224, Shane Bertsch 206
STANDINGS: Candyland 97.5, Plath Chiropractic 93, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 92, Nustar 88.5, Herc & Megara 86, QRF 60, The We Shed 57
