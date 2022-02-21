SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls I scored twice in the final period to rally past Yankton in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Lucas Carlson, Channing Schaff and Chloe King scored for Sioux Falls.
For Yankton, Kobe Koletzky posted a goal and an assist. Oliver Crandall also scored a goal. Cooper Larsen added an assist.
Dylan Assid made 12 saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Ryan Turner stopped 50 shots for Yankton.
Yankton heads to Fort Pierre for the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘B’ Tournament, Feb. 25-27. The Miracle open play against Brookings in the 3 p.m. contest on Friday.
In the Bantam ‘A’ Tournament in Brookings, Yankton takes on Huron in the 5:30 p.m. game on Friday.
