The Yankton Greysox fell in the 13-under championship of the Bob Deery Classic baseball tournament, dropping a 14-6 decision to Watertown in the final on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Jack Brandt doubled and singled, and Brett Taggart had two hits for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff and Noah Hansen each had a hit, with Hansen driving in three runs in the effort.
Ryan Turner took the loss. Turner, Taggart and Liam Villanueva each struck out two batters in the contest.
Yankton, 18-12-1, travels to Sioux Falls today (Tuesday) for games against Sioux Falls Post 15 and Watertown.
Renner 2, Lakers 0
The Yankton Lakers fell in the semifinals of the 14-under division of the Bob Deery Classic with a 2-0 decision to Renner on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sioux Falls West, which handed the Lakers their other setback in the tournament, won the title with a 9-2 victory over Renner later in the day.
Easton Feser had two hits for Yankton, which outhit Renner 5-3. Tate Beste, Gavin Johnson and Carter Boomsma each had a hit.
Boomsma went the distance in the loss, striking out two in five innings of work.
The Lakers, 22-9, host Mitchell on Wednesday.
Watertown 17, Reds 2
The Yankton Reds finished up their play in the Bob Deery Classic with a 17-2 loss to Watertown on Saturday morning at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Easton Schelhaas, Connor Bain, Isaac Olnes and Logan Berndt each had a hit for Yankton.
Three different pitchers worked for Yankton, with Bain and Madden McQuade each recording two strikeouts.
The Reds travel to Mitchell on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is 4 p.m.
Greysox 7, Gillette 6
The Yankton Greysox scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 7-6 victory over Gillette, Wyoming, in a late-completed game on Friday night.
Liam Villanueva doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Devon Coke also had a double. Brett Taggart, Jack Brandt and Dylan Howe each had a hit in the victory.
Taggart pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win.
Regular Season
Vermillion 5, Scotland-Menno 4
SCOTLAND — Vermillion needed eight innings to outlast Scotland-Menno 5-4 in VFW Teener baseball action on Monday.
Kobe Detlefsen had two hits, and Conner Roerig had a double and two RBI for Vermillion. Eric Sulzle also doubled. Carter Hansen, Jack Moskowitz and Connor Peterson each had a hit in the victory.
Bryce Sattler and Brandon Souhrada each had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen homered. Erick Buechler and Parker Hochstein each doubled. Logan Sayler added a hit.
Moskowitz pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win. Michael Roob struck out four in his two innings of work. Trent Guthmiller took the loss, striking out three in two innings of relief.
Scotland-Menno hosts Centerville on Monday, July 25.
Vermillion 8, Parkston 4
VERMILLION — Vermillion rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to claim an 8-4 victory over Parkston in VFW Teener baseball action on Saturday.
Trey Hansen had a hit and three RBI for Vermillion. Kobe Detlefsen, Tate Hage and Eric Sulzle each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Hansen picked up the win, striking out three in his four innings of work.
