SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to salvage a split with Dordt with a 2-1 decision in the nightcap of their Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Monday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Dordt led 1-0 after Logan Cline led off the game with a home run. But Mount Marty’s Myles Brown held the Defenders to just one other hit, a Logan DeVries single, the rest of the way. Brown struck out 11 batters in the victory.
Mason Townsend went 2-for-3, including a game-tying RBI single in the sixth. Nathan Robertson had a pair of hits, including a double. Kiko Nunez had the go-ahead single in the sixth. Josh Roemen, David Richardson and Josh Mares each had a hit in the victory.
Logan Horne took the loss for Dordt.
In the opener, Aaron Eschelman’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lifted Dordt to an 8-7 victory.
Dylan Stanley and Logan DeVries each doubled and singled for Dordt, which was outhit 16-10. Nolan Christianson tripled, Cline doubled and Luke November, Anthony Rodriguez Klinzing, Oliver Walczak and Eschelman each had a hit in the victory.
Jet Weber had four hits and Nunez had three hits for Mount Marty. Roemen and Zane Salley each had two doubles. Billy Hancock and Richardson each homered. Townsend, Tyler Linch and Caid Koletzky each had a hit.
Dylan Brown pitched two innings of relief for the win. Dylan Nicholson took the loss in relief, pitching 4 1/3 innings.
Mount Marty, 26-10 overall and 11-5 in the GPAC, continues its road swing on April 15, traveling to Hastings. Start time for the twinbill is 1 p.m.
Dordt is now 12-20 overall, 8-8 in the GPAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.