HARTFORD — The Freeman boys ran away with the team title at the Region 3B Golf Tournament, Monday in Hartford.
Freeman shot 273 on the day, finishing 24 strokes ahead of both Centerville and McCook Central-Montrose, each at 297. Baltic was fourth at 299.
Canistota’s Will Ortman earned medalist honors with an 86, two strokes better than Freeman’s Thor Aanenson (88). Freeman’s Tannen Auch (89) was third, with Garretson’s Dylan Jessen and Centerville’s Cullen Pollard each shooting 91 for fourth and fifth.
Garretson won the girls’ title, shooting 316. McCook Central-Montrose (328) was second, with Baltic (349) third.
Baltic’s Claire Berg earned medalist honors with a 94, two strokes better than McCook Central-Montrose’s Maddy Lauck (96). Garretson’s Autumn Gaspar (98) was third, followed by Jada Buse (102) of Freeman Academy-Marion.
The South Dakota State Class B Tournament is et for June 5-6 in Watertown.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Freeman 273; 2, Centerville 297; 3, McCook Central-Montrose 297; 4, Baltic 299; 5, Canistota 302; 6, Parker 304; 7, Garretson 306; 8, Viborg-Hurley 318; 9, Bridgewater-Emery 353; 10, Gayville-Volin 364; 11, Alcester-Hudson 365
STATE QUALIFIERS: 1, Will Ortman, Canistota 86; 2, Thor Aanenson, Freeman 88; 3, Tannen Auch, Freeman 89; 4, Dylan Jessen, Garretson 91; 5, Cullen Pollard, Centerville 91; 6, Jackson Remmers, McCook Central-Montrose 92; 7, Brenden Pesicka, Parker 94; 8, Alaric Knittel, Freeman 96; 9, Matt Muston, Baltic 96; 10, Weston Remmers, McCook Central-Montrose 98; 11, Grant Endahl, Baltic 98; 12, Peyton Hanson, Viborg-Hurley 99; 13, Ray Travnicek, Parker 102; 14, Denver Anderson, Centerville 103; 15, Corbin Tople, Centerville 103; 16, Cash Pullman, Garretson 104; 17, Bryson Graff, Baltic 105; 18, Jefferey Mellem, Irene-Wakonda 106
TEAM SCORES: 1, Garretson 316; 2, McCook Central-Montrose 328; 3, Baltic 349; 4, Bridgewater-Emery 358; 5, Centerville 374
STATE QUALIFIERS: 1, 1, Claire Berg, Baltic 94; 2, Maddy Lauck, McCook Central-Montrose 96; 3, Autumn Gaspar, Garretson 98; 4, Jada Buse, Freeman Academy-Marion 102; 5, Addi Hove, Garreston 107; 6, Aubree Kranz, McCook Central-Montrose 108; 7, Natalie Becker, Canistota 110; 8, Lucy Osterkamp, Alcester-Hudson 110; 9, Grace Hove, Garretson 111; 10, Lauren Patten, Parker 112; 11, Brooke Pingrey, Centerville 117; 12, Shania Longe, Bridgewater-Emery 118; 13, GraceLin Bjordal, Centerville 118; 14, Claire Kayser, Bridgewater-Emery 119; 15, Hayden Painter, Baltic 120
