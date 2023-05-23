HARTFORD — The Freeman boys ran away with the team title at the Region 3B Golf Tournament, Monday in Hartford.

Freeman shot 273 on the day, finishing 24 strokes ahead of both Centerville and McCook Central-Montrose, each at 297. Baltic was fourth at 299.

