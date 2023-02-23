RAPID CITY — Michael Roob of Vermillion and Peyton Fridrich of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (BAH) advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes in the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Roob (32-8) advanced to the 138-pound semifinals with close decisions over West Central’s Connor Siemonsma and Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Aydne Dooley. Roob will face undefeated Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley in the semifinals.
Fridrich (19-4) guaranteed his third straight state meet medal, as well as his highest career finish, by scoring a pair of pins in 160-pound action. Fridrich, an eighth place finisher in both 2020 and 2021, pinned Sturgis’ Zhoel Irion and West Central’s Justin Zirpel to advance. He will face O’Gorman’s Keenan Sheridan (41-2) in the semifinals.
Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley (145) survived consolation action to earn a spot in the medal rounds today (Friday).
Eliminated in second round consolation action were Dexton Miller (113) of BAH, Dylan Sloan (132) of Yankton, Robert Watkins (152) of BAH and Aaron Larson (220) of BAH.
Yankton’s Damian Janish (106), Peyton Eustace (195) and Edly Amaro (220), Vermillion’s Caleb Emerson (152) and Rollie French (182) and Dakota Valley’s Cameron Curry (113) each went 0-2 in the tournament.
Competition begins at 10 a.m. today (Friday) with semifinals and third round consolation. Fourth round consolation will follow, with placing matches and championships later in the day.
Class B
Twelve area wrestlers remained in contention for state titles after the opening day of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Canton leads the team standings with 87.5 points, leading Custer (69), Philip Area (66) and McCook Central-Montorse (62.5).
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) is the top area team, sitting in sixth at 52 points. Parker (34), Wagner (32.5), Parkston (25) and Elk Point-Jefferson (EPJ, 24.5) sit ninth through 12th.
Wagner’s Karstyn Lhotak (46-3) and Gavin Braun of KWLPG (35-6), who wrestled each other in the 106-pound championship last year, each advanced to the 120-pound semifinals. Lhotak will face Trystan Traupel (43-4) of McCook Central-Montrose, while Braun will face Conner Giedd (40-5) of Howard.
Kasen Konstanz (33-1) of KWLPG will look for his second title in three years, as he advanced to the 126-pound semifinals. He will face Teague Granum (21-2) today.
Iden Myers (38-7) of KWLPG advanced to the 132-pound semifinals. He will face Haeden Jorgenson (36-6) of Webster Area.
Jhett Breen (43-3) of Wagner will face Jace Blasius (36-3) of Philip Area in the 138-pound semifinals. Carter Lenz (37-4) of KWLPG will face Dylan Zell (35-7) of Kingsbury County in the 145-pound semifinals. Parkston’s Porter Neugebauer (37-5) will draw Blair Blasius (26-2) of Philip Area in the 152-pound semifinals. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Ben Swatek (40-1) earned a spot in the 160-pound semifinals and will face Custer’s Jonathan Lewis (34-6).
Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme-Avon will look for a second straight 182-pound title after a pair of victories Thursday. The Mount Marty football recruit will face Canton’s Josh Merkel (46-4) in the semifinals.
Charlie Patten (35-4) of Parker and Jayden Kahler (12-1) of KWLPG each advanced to the 195-pound semifinals. Patten draws Canton’s Tanner Meyers (42-0), while Kahler draws Caleb Rickenbauch (40-5) of Hot Springs.
Parker’s Levi Wieman (42-4) will draw Kade Grocott (21-4) of McCook Central-Montrose in the 220-pound semifinals.
Remaining alive in consolation were Jackson Kaul (113) of Bon Homme-Avon, Wyatt Anderson (132) of Parkston, Tyler Tjeerdsma (138) of Bon Homme-Avon, Carter Sommer (138) of Parkston, Jack Even (145) of Parker, Andrew Even (152) of Parker, Gannon Knebel (160) of Wagner, Gavin Jacobs (170) of EPJ, Kolter Kramer (170) of Parkston, Noah McDermott (182) of EPJ and Tim Bouza (220) of Wagner.
Falling in second round consolation were Vincent Lenz (106) of KWLPG, Brody Gossen (106) of Marion-Freeman, Gage Reichert (113) of Parkston, Luke Swatek (120) of EPJ, Finley McConniel (120) of Marion-Freeman, Dylan Buseman (126) of Parker, Riley Pankratz (132) of Parker, Lucas Hueser (152) of EPJ, Lucas Lenz (152) of KWLPG, Grayson Jacobs (195) of EPJ and Dalton Deffenbaugh (285) of KWLPG.
Brody Van Roekel (106) of EPJ, Easton Tschetter (113) of Marion-Freeman, Michael Even (138) of Parker, Gunner Ewing (145) of EPJ, Isaiah Crownover (170) of Bon Homme-Avon, Logan Bridges (182) of Parker, Cody Sassaman (195) of Bon Homme-Avon and Randall Powers (285) of Bon Homme-Avon each went 0-2 on the day.
Competition begins at 10 a.m. today (Friday) with semifinals and third round consolation. Fourth round consolation will follow, with placing matches and championships later in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.