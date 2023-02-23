RAPID CITY — Michael Roob of Vermillion and Peyton Fridrich of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (BAH) advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes in the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.

Roob (32-8) advanced to the 138-pound semifinals with close decisions over West Central’s Connor Siemonsma and Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Aydne Dooley. Roob will face undefeated Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley in the semifinals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.