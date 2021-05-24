ELK POINT — Vermillion and Elk Point-Jefferson advanced to the Region 1B state qualifying baseball game Monday with first round victories.
The Tanagers tallied 12 runs in the third inning to defeat Hanson-Aurora 13-2 in five innings. Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Wagner 12-2 in six innings.
Vermillion jumped on top of Hanson in the second inning and led 1-0 after two.
Jack Kratz got the scoring started in the third inning with a two-run home run. Vermillion proceeded to send 16 batters to the plate in the third, scoring 12 and leaving one on base. Kratz recorded a two-run base hit later in the inning as well.
Ben Burbach pitched all five innings for the Tanagers, throwing four shutout innings before giving up two runs in the fifth.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored a run in the first inning, and another run in the second. Wagner scored two-runs in the top of the third to tie things up.
Wagner starting pitcher Nolan Carda gave up the run in the first and was pulled after giving up a second run in the following inning, recording four outs. Dustin Honomichl pitched four innings of relief for Wagner.
At the plate, Cade Fennel and Noah Larson drove in two runs each for the Huskies. Tyler Goehring, Andrew Nearman and Larson scored two runs each.
Ben Swatek pitched all six innings for Elk-Point-Jefferson, giving up two runs and striking out two.
Vermillion jumped on top of Elk Point-Jefferson in the state qualifying game 2-1 after the first inning thanks to a Tj Tracy two-run single. The Huskies responded with a run in the bottom of the first.
After neither side scored in the second, Vermillion broke the game open, scoring four runs in the third inning. The Huskies responded with one in the fifth.
Vermillion had a runner on first with two out in the top of the sixth when play was paused due to a thunderstorm. Play will resume today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. in Elk Point.
