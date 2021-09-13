The Yankton Bucks remained in third in the South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association poll for Class AA boys, announced on Monday.
Yankton, 6-1-1, travels to Huron on Tuesday and hosts Mitchell on Thursday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (7-0), the last unbeaten in Class AA boys, holds down the top spot in the rankings. Aberdeen Central is second.
In the Class AA girls’ ratings, Aberdeen Central (7-1) is first, followed by Rapid City Stevens (7-0-1) and Brandon Valley (6-1-1).
Sioux Falls Christian (6-0) holds down the top spot in the Class A boys’ rankings. Vermillion (1-2-1) is fifth, with Freeman Academy (1-0) receiving votes.
West Central (8-0) is the top team in Class A girls. Vermillion (2-2) is fifth, with Dakota Valley (4-2-1) receiving votes.
S.D. COACHES POLL
CLASS AA BOYS
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 2. Aberdeen Central; 3. Yankton; 4. Rapid City Stevens; 5. Sioux Falls Washington
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Lincoln, Brandon Valley, SF Roosevelt, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs
CLASS AA GIRLS
TOP 5: 1. Aberdeen Central; 2. Rapid City Stevens; 3. Brandon Valley; 4. Harrisburg; T5. Pierre T.F. Riggs; T5. Sioux Falls Lincoln
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Central, Watertown
CLASS A BOYS
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. St. Thomas More; 3. Tea Area; 4. Belle Fourche; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: Freeman Academy
CLASS A GIRLS
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Sioux Falls Christian; 3. Tea Area; 4. Groton Area; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: Dakota Valley, St. Thomas More
