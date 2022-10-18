SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Germeda has been named the Summit League Men’s Cross Country Peak Performer of the Week presented by TicketSmarter for the period ended Oct. 16.
This marks the 10th career Summit weekly award for Gemeda, which ties him for the second-most in league history.
Gemeda, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, broke the 24-minute barrier for the first time in his career. He clocked a new 8,000-meter personal best for the third consecutive meet on Friday, crossing the finish line in 23:59.0 for fifth place at the Platte River Rumble. It marks the sixth-fastest time in Summit League history. He also owns the two-fastest times in South Dakota’s Division I era.
This fall, Gemeda has three of the six-best times in the Summit League entering the upcoming league meet.
South Dakota takes on the Summit League Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
