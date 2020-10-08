BROOKINGS — The Yankton volleyball team came close to ending its losing streak and picking up its first win over a South Dakota opponent, but Brookings captured a five-set victory in high school volleyball action Thursday night at Brookings High School.
The Bobcats won by scores of 25-16, 24-26, 25-18, 16-25, 15-12.
Landree Wilson led Brookings (3-8) with 19 kills, while Gracie Adamson and Kat Charging both added 11 kills. Brittany Birgen tallied 26 set assists and seven ace serves, and Tessa Nelson led the defense with 22 digs.
For Yankton (1-13), which has lost nine straight, Chloe McDermott had six kills and 29 digs, while Camille McDermott posted 13 set assists, and Jordynn Salvatori had three ace serves. The Gazelles’ lone victory of the season came against South Sioux City (Nebraska).
Yankton returns to action next Tuesday at Mitchell.
In sub-varsity action Thursday in Brookings, the hometown Bobcats won the JV match 26-24, 25-17. Yankton got seven kills from Molly Savey, three aces and 12 set assists from Camille McDermott, and seven digs from Regan Garry.
Brookings won the sophomore match 25-9, 25-9, and the Gazelles got three digs from Addison Sedlacek and two kills from Brynn Kenney.
The Bobcats won the freshman ‘A’ match 25-18, 25-18, and Yankton was led by Emma Eichacker with eight digs, and Ava Koller with two aces and two set assists. Brookings won the freshman ‘B’ match 25-15, 25-20. Yankton got two kills from Abby Saylor, 10 digs from Eichacker and two set assists from Lilyann Juhnke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.