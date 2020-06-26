On a warm afternoon on the turf at Riverside Field, the Yankton Lakers split a youth baseball doubleheader with Brookings on Friday.
Yankton won the opener 15-5 and Brookings responded with an 18-13 victory in game two.
In the first game, Yankton scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to capture the victory via the mercy rule.
Austin Gobel and Keenan Wagner each recorded two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs, while Hunter Teichroew added two RBI. Landon Potts, Teichroew, Tyson Prouty and Sean Turner all had one hit.
Turner pitched five innings.
In a wild second game, Yankton took an 11-7 lead after two innings, but Brookings later used an eight-run top of the fifth inning to pull ahead.
Lucas Kampshoff and Hunter Teichroew each doubled twice for Yankton, while Kampshoff tacked on three runs scored and three RBI. Chase Howe added two hits and two RBI, while Potts, Turner and Kolter Fellmeier all had a hit.
Frankie Int Veld pitched four innings and was tagged with the loss.
Legion
R.C. Post 22 Expos 7, Yankton 6
RAPID CITY — Hayden Holec’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Rapid City Post 22 Expos defeat Yankton Post 12 by a 7-6 margin Friday afternoon in Rapid City.
Jacob Solano singled twice for the Expos, while Jed Sullivan and Wyatt Anderson each scored two runs.
Carson Haak singled twice and drove in two runs for Yankton, while Joe Gokie and Kaid Keller each doubled. Tony McGlone added a single. Gokie, the third pitcher for Post 12, took the loss.
Thursday
Post 22 12-16, Yankton 0-0
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Post 22 pitchers held Yankton Post 12 to one hit in a doubleheader sweep in legion baseball action Thursday in Rapid City. Post 22 won by scores of 12-0 and 16-0.
In the opening game, Post 22 pitcher Jake Goble struck out 12 batters and allowed only one hit in six shutout innings.
Yankton’s only hit was a Kaid Keller single in the top of the first inning. Jayden Lightner took the loss.
In the second game, Post 22 scored six runs in each of the first two innings to build an early 12-0 lead. Bransen Kuehl struck out nine and did not allow hit a hit in four innings.
Ryan Bachman and Jake Goble each had two hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs, while Goble homered. Dylan Richey, Kuehl and Hunter Tillery all had two hits.
Dakota Valley 12, Tea 4
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Eric Johnson had three hits and Hunter Beving drove in four runs as Dakota Valley defeated Tea 12-4 in legion baseball action from Thursday in North Sioux City.
Paul Bruns, Samuel Otten and Beving all had two hits for Dakota Valley, while Isaac Bruns and Paul Bruns both scored twice.
Chayce Montagne pitched four innings for the win.
Juniors
Harrisburg 19, Yankton 9
RAPID CITY — An eight-run bottom of the sixth inning propelled Harrisburg to a 19-9 victory over Yankton in a junior legion baseball game Friday afternoon in Rapid City.
Garrett Nelson, Colton Potts and Jacob Larson all recorded two hits, while Sam Kampshoff doubled, and Conner Teichroew and Paul McGlone both singled. Larson drove in two runs, while Kampshoff and Jace McCorkell both scored twice.
Teichroew pitched four innings in a losing effort.
